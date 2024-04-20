IN FLAMES Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Performs RATT, KING DIAMOND, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN And RACER X Classics - "The Riffs That Taught Me" (Video)
April 20, 2024, 56 minutes ago
In the Metal Injection clip below, In Flames / ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick takes you through all of the riffs that "schooled" him. He plays riffs from the following songs:
Ratt - "Lay It Down"
King Diamond - "Mother's Getting Weaker"
Yngwie Malmsteen - "I Am A Viking", "I'll See The Light"
Racer X - "Scarified"
In Flames are set to infiltrate the US for a spring headlining US tour with special guests Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. The skull crushing lineup will kick off the excursion on May 1 in Portland, ME and will wrap it up on May 26 in Dallas, TX.
Commenting on the tour, vocalist Anders Fridén says: "We are very excited to have these two killer bands, Gatecreeper and Creeping Death, on this run. I foresee a night of huge riffs, blast beats, head banging, mosh pitting, people loosing their minds and more. Come on down, lets have a good time!!!"
Gatecreeper frontman Chase Mason adds: "We are very excited to tour with In Flames. We have been fans for a long time and got the opportunity to meet and play with the band last summer. In Flames has been a huge influence on our newer material and hitting the road with them after working on our record is an ideal scenario for us."
Purchase tickets here.
Dates:
May
1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
2 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
4 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
5 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead
10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville
12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre
17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom
18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest
21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
24 - Austin, TX - Emo's
25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
In Flames are:
Anders Fridén - Vocals
Björn Gelotte - Guitar / Vocals
Chris Broderick - Guitar
Tanner Wayne - Drums
Liam Wilson - Bass