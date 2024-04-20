IN FLAMES Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Performs RATT, KING DIAMOND, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN And RACER X Classics - "The Riffs That Taught Me" (Video)

In the Metal Injection clip below, In Flames / ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick takes you through all of the riffs that "schooled" him. He plays riffs from the following songs:

Ratt - "Lay It Down"

King Diamond - "Mother's Getting Weaker"

Yngwie Malmsteen - "I Am A Viking", "I'll See The Light"

Racer X - "Scarified"

In Flames are set to infiltrate the US for a spring headlining US tour with special guests Gatecreeper and Creeping Death. The skull crushing lineup will kick off the excursion on May 1 in Portland, ME and will wrap it up on May 26 in Dallas, TX.

Commenting on the tour, vocalist Anders Fridén says: "We are very excited to have these two killer bands, Gatecreeper and Creeping Death, on this run. I foresee a night of huge riffs, blast beats, head banging, mosh pitting, people loosing their minds and more. Come on down, lets have a good time!!!"

Gatecreeper frontman Chase Mason adds: "We are very excited to tour with In Flames. We have been fans for a long time and got the opportunity to meet and play with the band last summer. In Flames has been a huge influence on our newer material and hitting the road with them after working on our record is an ideal scenario for us."

Dates:

May

1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

2 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

4 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

5 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead

10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville

12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom

18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

In Flames are:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar / Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Liam Wilson - Bass