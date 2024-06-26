IN FLAMES Rig Rundown With Björn Gelotte, Chris Broderick & Liam Wilson; Video

Premier Guitar has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"If In Flames didn’t invent melodic death metal, they cemented the genre’s arrival with Lunar Strain and Subterranean, and if those were early blueprints to the burgeoning style, the Swedes’ The Jester Race and Whoracle were the impeccable benchmarks that made the aggressive artform matter. They’ve continued to push the genre forward with ten subsequent releases - including 2023’s raw, visceral Foregone - further strengthening their core sound that, at its heart, is a modernized blend of intensified Iron Maiden and accelerated Black Sabbath.

"Before the band’s headlining show at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, In Flames’ Björn Gelotte, Chris Broderick, and Liam Wilson welcomed PG’s Perry Bean for a conversation about their powerful setups. Gelotte detailed his workingman’s signature Epiphone Les Paul Custom before his tech Greg Winn showcased a pair of unknown Marshall prototype amps never featured on a Rundown. Shredmeister general Chris Broderick discussed hands-on approach to designing his signature sound that includes a beveled Jackson Diabolic CB2, modified DiMarzio humbuckers, and a thumbpick he invented. Lastly, Wilson compared the requirements and difficulties between playing bass with Dillinger Escape and In Flames before dissecting his morphing setup that’s trying to feel like home but honor Peter Iwers and Bryce Paul thunderous footsteps."

In Flames and Nuclear Blast Records recently announced exclusive anniversary vinyl reissues of the band's beloved classic albums Lunar Strain (30th anniversary), Colony (25th anniversary), Soundtrack To Your Escape (20th anniversary) and Siren Charms (10th anniversary), all of which have been out of print and in high demand. The new editions are scheduled to be released on July 19.

2023 marked the beginning of a new era for In Flames with the release of the band's fourteenth studio album Foregone - a new masterpiece from a band whose creative output changed the course and direction of modern metal. The year also marked the re-issue of four seminal titles from the band’s extensive catalogue, namely A Sense of Purpose (2008) (15th Anniversary Edition), Reroute to Remain (2002), Come Clarity (2006), and Sounds of a Playground Fading (2011).

To continue the upwards tide, 2024 marks the re-issue of four more influential titles. The 2024 reissues feature all original art with a few, careful touch-ups. All releases have been re-mastered specific for vinyl by Justin Shturtz at the legendary Sterling Sound Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Featuring different colourways, all records will be pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl and will feature the instantly recognizable etching of the Jesterhead logo on side D (ex. Lunar Strain & Colony).

Pre-order your copies here.

Find the band's tour itinerary and ticket links at inflames.com.

In Flames are:

Anders Fridén - Vocals

Björn Gelotte - Guitar / Vocals

Chris Broderick - Guitar

Tanner Wayne - Drums

Liam Wilson - Bass