IN THIS MOMENT Release Cinematic Music Video For "Sanctify Me"; Fall Tour Announced With Special Guests KIM DRACULA, NATHAN JAMES, MIKE'S DEAD

Grammy Award-nominated act, In This Moment, have released a cinematic second part to the visual story that is Godmode, in their magnificent new music video for "Sanctify Me", directed by Jensen Noen. Watch below:

In This Moment have also just announced an epic headlining tour across North America this fall, featuring special guests Kim Dracula, Nathan James, and Mike's Dead.

"The Godmode Tour Part 2", which continues the celebration of the release of their 2023 album of the same name, will see the band perform at arenas and amphitheaters across the country.

The upcoming trek is set to kick off November 8 at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, NC and continue through a December 7 performance at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Tickets and VIP packages for the tour are available now, here.

Tour dates:

November

8 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

9 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center

11 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

12 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

13 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

15 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

16 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

17 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

19 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

20 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

22 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

23 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live Rockford

24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

27 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

30 - Columbus, OH - Kemba LIVE!

December

1 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum

3 - Toronto, ON - History

5 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

6 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

7 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena