IN THIS MOMENT To Release Godmode Album In October; "The Purge" Single And Music Video Out Now; Fall Tour Announced

Today, Grammy Award-nominated act, In This Moment, releases their brand new single, "The Purge", from their forthcoming new studio album Godmode out October 27 via BMG.

The song is accompanied by the official music video directed by Jensen Noen (Ice Nine Kills, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead). Stream "The Purge" here, and watch the video below.

“We are thrilled to unveil 'The Purge' to everyone,” says vocalist Maria Brink. “I am so grateful for how everything flowed to bring this song to life, both sonically and visually. Kane Churko and Jensen Noen helped to create this musical & cinematic experience with us and we could not have done it without them. The underlying message of the song is to not fall too deeply into the rabbit hole, everything is about finding balance. I had a lot of emotions building within me when I approached the song for the first time and after years of holding it all in I finally got to let it out! Enjoy.”

"This song came from our time in lockdown. We all had our own personal experiences during the pandemic, and we all saw the social unrest unfolding daily tearing us apart, it was such a crazy time,” says guitarist Chris Howorth. Our band, like everything else, was stopped in its tracks. During the lockdown I was sending Maria musical ideas I was working on, and this one really resonated with her. She even said, 'This is gonna be our first single’. Fast forward a couple years and all the pent-up frustration and angst came pouring out in Maria’s lyrics and performance, creating this crazy visceral song.”

The group have also shared details for Godmode, marking their eighth studio album to date. Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush).

“We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created,” adds Howorth.

Pre-save/pre-add/pre-order Godmode here.

Godmode tracklisting:

"Godmode"

"The Purge"

"Army Of Me"

"Sacrifice"

"Skyburner"

"Sanctify Me"

"Everything Starts And Ends With You"

"Damaged" (Feat. Spencer Charnas)

"Fate Bringer"

"I Would Die For You"

"The Purge" video:

In support of the new album, In This Moment also announces their fall 2023 co-headline Kiss Of Death Tour with Ice Nine Kills. The twenty-date tour kicks off on November 3 at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana making stops across the US in Cincinnati, Atlanta, Orlando and more before the final show in Washington, DC at The Anthem on November 28.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist pre-sales beginning today at 12 PM, ET. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, July 21 at 10 AM local time at inthismomentofficial.com.

Citi is the official card of the Kiss Of Death Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 12 PM, ET until Thursday, July 20 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills artist pre-sales for the Kiss Of Death Tour will begin today at 1 PM, ET.

Dates:

November

3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

4 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live **

5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater **

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Blue Ribbon Pavilion

8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

11 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center **

14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Arena

16 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

18 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

21 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

22 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

25 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

28 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

30 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

December

1 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

2 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena



** In This Moment Only

Currently, the group is on a co-headline run across North America with Motionless In White featuring special guests Fit For A King and From Ashes To New. Dubbed The Dark Horizon Tour, the two headliners alternate closing sets each night performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The trek continues through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

For general tour info click here.

In This Moment is:

Maria Brink (lead vocals)

Chris Howorth (guitars)

Travis Johnson (bass)

Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar)

Kent Diimmel (drums)

(Band photo - Jeremy Saffer)