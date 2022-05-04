INCANTATION Announce The Vile Divinities Europe Summer 2022 Headline Tour

Death metal pioneers, Incantation, have announced the Vile Divinities Europe 2022 tour throughout July. The tour features festival appearances at Obscene Extreme, Metal Days & more. Tickets are on sale now.

Incantation comments: “At last, over two dreadful years of the plague we return to Europe. Numerous assaults of poser killing death metal awaits across the pond through July. Excited to bring a belated, but much deserved, live performance of Sect Of Vile Divinities to the stage with a set list of early blasphemous classics and new songs of heathen savagery. Always reciprocating the rage and energy, you .. our rabid supporters of the old world give to us. Whether it be a fest or a venue, bare witness to a night of total death as we burn our way from Spain to Slovenia. You have been warned! “

Tour dates:

July

2 - Poppodium Iduna - Drachten, Netherlands

3 - South Of Heaven - Bilzen, Belgium

5 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

6 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

7 - Exit Fest - Novi Sad, Serbia

9 - In Flammen Open Air - Torgau, Germany

10 - Roxy Concerts - Flensburg, Germany

14 - Obscene Extreme - Trutnov, Czech Republic

15 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

16 - Tombstoned Fest - Dortmund, Germany

17 - Musicon - The Hague, Netherlands

20 - Sala Boveda - Barcelona, Spain

21 - Sala Lo Intento - Zaragoza, Spain

22 - Sala Silikona - Madrid, Spain

23 - Kanekas Metal Fest - Cangas Do Morrazo, Spain

24 - Urban Rock Concept - Vittoria, Spain

26 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France

28 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

(Photo - Marko Benjamin Alvarado)