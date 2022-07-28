INCANTATION Announce Tricennial Of Blasphemy Collection; Available Digitally Now, Physical Editions Due In October

Incantation celebrate 30 years as one of the most influential and iconic death metal bands with the new Tricennial Of Blasphemy collection.

Tricennial Of Blasphemy is available digitally on all streaming services here. The set will be available on 3xLP/2xCD on October 7. Pre-order here.

A triple LP set that catalogs rarities and unreleased tracks, Tricennial Of Blasphemy traces all eras of the band's infamous history. From a previously unavailable demo version of the band's classic "Impending Diabolical Conquest" featuring Will Rahmer (Moritican) on vocals, to never-before-heard tracks like "Pest Savagery"- Tricennial Of Blasphemy is another crucial part of Incantation's legacy. Tricennial Of Blasphemy was mastered by Dan Swano, and features art by Wes Benscoter & Chris Moyen.

Additionally, Incantation begin the Vile Ascension Summer Co-Headline Tour with Goatwhore next week on August 1, off the heels of the Vile Divinities Europe Tour. Incantation will also return to Latin America in September with Suffocation. Tickets are on sale here.

(Photo - Marko Benjamin Alvarado)