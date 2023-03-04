India's BLOODYWOOD Announce Rakshak US Tour 2023 Featuring VENDED And WARGASM As Support

Bloodywood, the Indian metal band that has taken the world by storm with their unique blend of heavy music and traditional Indian folk music, is pleased to announce their upcoming Rakshak USA Tour. The tour, which will feature support from Vended and Wargasm, will kick off on May 2nd in Seattle, WA and make its way across the US ending with an appearance at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus Ohio on May 25th.

“We are thrilled to be back playing for our fans in the United States,” says Jayant Bhadula, vocalist of Bloodywood. “This tour is going to be a celebration of heavy metal, Indian culture, and the power of music to bring people together.”

“We can’t wait to share the stage with Vended and Wargasm,” adds guitarist Karan Katiyar. “Both bands are incredibly talented and we know that they are going to bring a ton of energy to every show.”

The Rakshak USA Tour is the latest in a series of exciting developments for Bloodywood, who have been making headlines around the world for their unique sound and energetic live performances (as they did representing their country and genre on Lollapalooza, India). With their infectious melodies, heavy riffs, and powerful lyrics, Bloodywood is poised to become one of the most exciting new bands in metal throughout the world. Their passionately advocated social causes complement their bold sound.

Tour dates

May

2 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

3 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

5 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

6 - Goldfield Trading - Sacramento, CA

7 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

8 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

10 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO

12 - The Metro - Chicago, IL

13 - Pop's - St. Louis, MO

15 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

16 - The Studio At The Factory - Dallas, TX

18 - Welcome to Rockville Festival - Daytona Beach, FL

19 - The Georgia Theater - Athens, GA

20 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

22 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

23 - HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

24 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - Sonic Temple Festival - Columbus, OH

Tracklist:

"Gaddaar"

"Aaj"

"Zanjeero Se"

"Machi Bhasad" (Album Version)

"Dana-Dan"

"Jee Veerey" (Album Version)

"Endurant" (Album Version)

"Yaad" (Album Version)

"BSDK.exe"

"Chakh Le"

