Industrial Metallers DEAD ANIMAL ASSEMBLY PLANT To Release New Album This Month; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

The Sweet Meats Slaughterhouse was founded in 1895 by Wilhelm Schröder. Internationally known for his advances in industrialized butchery, he produced 30% of the meats consumed in the United States. In 1915 tragedy struck the small town he called home when all the livestock took some unexplained fatal disease. The ever resourceful Schröder turned to the only available meat. The townsfolk. When they discovered the terrible truth - they enacted their own form of justice by feeding the once prolific Schröder to his own machines. The Sweet Meats Slaughterhouse remained eerily quiet and vacant until one night horrible noises resembling music emanated from the dank hallways.

Dead Animal Assembly Plant combine elements of rock, metal, industrial, and bring a strong post-apocalyptic / horror influence to our characters and stage show. Shows include: Knotfest 2015, Wasteland Weekend 2018/2019, multiple successful independent tours including a national tour in 2019, Twitch.tv appearances, collaborations with international artists Mothmeister, and direct local support for numerous national touring acts from metal, to horror punk, to industrial.

The fanatical cannibals of Dead Animal Assembly Plant have whipped up their own recipe for the horrors of the modern age: with a touch of rock, dash of metal, pinch of industrial, sprinkle in some electronics and heaping helping of madness. Their highly anticipated new album, titled Bring Out The Dead, will be released on March 26 via Armalyte Industries.

Welcome to the slaughterhouse.

The band premiered their single "A Violent Breed" in May 2020 via BraveWords. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

"Cemetery Slums"

"A Violent Breed"

"The Ghost of Friedrich Nietzsche"

"Colors Under Attack"

"Somewhere Else"

"Sacred Disgrace" (feat. Lulu Black)

"Ghost Transmissions"

"Behold the Righteous Plague"

"Do the Inferno"

"The End of You"

Bonus Tracks:

"Ironface" (2021 version)

"God's Gonna Cut You Down" featuring Outer Stace (DAAP x NANDO version)

Go to Dead Animal Assembly Plant's official Bandcamp page here.