Industrial Metallers SYD.31 Burn In Hell On New Album And Video

Armed with bucket loads of flaming petrol, toxic smoke and angel wings whiter than snow. "Machine Ready" is a horror-punk industrial metal monster. There really is no other video like it.

Released on April 2nd, the new Syd.31 album Machine Ready is inspired by a book from school during the 1980's Satanic Panic. It creates a vision of apocalyptic fallen angels and dangerous rock stars it tried to warn about – their outrage over W.A.S.P., Misfits, Slayer, The Damned and Alice Cooper only served as introduction to these artists.

Syd.31 has taken these influences and merged them with Prodigy, KLF, Atari Teenage Riot and aggressive machine beats. "I just wanted to create the ultimate hellish punk soundscape with addictive pop hooks. Sounding like a one way ticket to Hell, with a grin on my face."

Tracklisting:

"Intro (A Night Visitor)"

"Broken Blank"

"It Came To This"

"Imminent Failure"

"As They Let You Down"

"Collapsing New Stars"

"Demon Night"

"Imitating Art"

"Disassemble Me"

"Machine Ready"

"We Turned The Lights Out"

"Outro (A Visitor Departs)"

