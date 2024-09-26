Industrial Prog-Death Metallers LETHAL TECHNOLOGY Share Official Lyric Video For New Single "Forbidden Flesh"

Swiss industrial prog-death metal trailblazers, Lethal Technology, are thrilled to present the video for their fierce new track, "Forbidden Flesh", taken from their standout album Mechanical Era, available now via Wormholedeath.

"Forbidden Flesh", the opening track of Mechanical Era, thrusts you into a dark, apocalyptic, and icy sonic landscape. The technology that once served humanity is on the verge of rebellion, poised to overthrow its creators and dominate them instead.

This track showcases the band's ambition to break free from conventions with their distinctive fusion of death, industrial, and progressive metal. Lethal Technology isn’t afraid to push boundaries, as evident in Sofiane Thoulon's hauntingly melodic vocals layered over death metal blast beats.

Lethal Technology is a genre-bending behemoth, drawing inspiration from a diverse arsenal that includes Devin Townsend, Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory, Dying Fetus, Dream Theater, video game soundtracks, and even a sprinkle of 80's giants like Genesis. This unique blend results in a sound that defies categorization, a monstrous fusion of technical prowess and raw aggression.