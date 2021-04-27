Information Belonging To BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD And Others Exposed As Online Music Marketplace Suffers Data Breach

A data breach at the world's largest online music marketplace has exposed the personal details of high-profile musicians, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

Information belonging to Bill Ward of Black Sabbath, Jimmy Chamberlin of the Smashing Pumpkins, and Alessandro Cortini of Nine Inch Nails was among the data exposed in the security incident at Reverb.com.

Millions of the retailer's records were discovered online in an unsecured Elasticsearch server by independent cybersecurity consultant and securitydiscovery.com owner Volodymyr "Bob" Diachenko.

Sharing details of the breach on LinkedIn on April 23, Diachenko said he had found 5.6 million exposed Reverb.com records containing full names, email address, phone numbers, addresses, PayPal email addresses, and listing/order information.

When the cybersecurity consultant first came across the cache of unsecured data on April 5, he wasn't sure who it belonged to.

"At first, it wasn't immediately clear who owns this and what type of data it is, so I put it on a shelf—until now. Since the discovery the IP with database was taken down," said Diachenko.

