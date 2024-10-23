INGESTED Drops “A Path Once Lost” Video

UK death metal trio Ingested today drops their new video for “A Path Once Lost.” The haunting track appears on the band’s critically lauded The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams full-length, released in April on Metal Blade Records.

Comments guitarist Sean Hynes, "This track delves into some deeply personal and uncomfortable topics, pushing the band beyond our usual boundaries both musically and emotionally. We ventured into territory we never expected to explore. Be sure to watch the video for 'A Path Once Lost,' where Ingested reveals a more vulnerable side than ever before."

Since their fifth album, 2020's Where Only God May Tread, Ingested has been on a creative tear that has produced almost a full record every year, each displaying the kind of musical growth that only comes from constantly practicing, playing, and writing. The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams is not only as innovative and brutal as their last disc - the bleak, firestorm Ashes Lie Still - it showcases a band willing to expand its creativity without sacrificing the ferocity that made it one of the most impressively destructive, technical death metal bands on the scene. Whether pummeling listeners with double-bass rolls, blast-beats, and grinding rhythm; breaking it all down with jagged, staggered riffs, and piercing harmonics; or flooding the mix with rapid-fire bursts of minor key melodies, Ingested has injected all of their experience, skill, and artistry into ten trenchant new tracks.

The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams was produced by the band with the guidance of recording engineer Nico Beninato. The record includes a guest appearance by Chimaira's Mark Hunter who provides vocals for the track "In Nothingness" and Sylosis singer Josh Middleton who contributes to "Expect To Fail," as well as the striking cover art of David Seidman.

Find order options here.

Album stream:

"Pantheon" video:

"Paragon Of Purity" video:

Lineup:

Jason Evans - vocals

Sean Hynes - guitars, backing vocals

Lyn Jeffs - drums

(Photo - Eduardo Ruiz)