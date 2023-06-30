INGESTED Share “You’ll Never Learn” Video

Ingested has shared a video for “You’ll Never Learn” that was filmed at Bloodstock 2022 and Download Fest 2023 by Loki Films.

The band comments; "‘You'll Never Learn’ is about the people you keep around in your life that continue to make the same mistakes without making a change. Chances and patience runs out, people will only stick by you for so long. Keep those true to you close, and drop that dead weight.

“We shot this video across our two performances at the UK festivals Bloodstock and Download, and Loki Films managed to capture the utter chaos that ensued. Crack open a tinnie, roll a joint, bang your head or do whatever you do and enjoy the carnage of YOU'LL NEVER LEARN.

“Along with our brand new video, we are supremely buzzing to announce that we will be washing Europe and the UK in oceans of blood with our dear friends Lorna Shore, Rivers Of Nihil and Distant this autumn! We can't wait to get back out on the road and do what we do best, laying waste to every city that we touch!

“The Pain Remains Tour last year in North America was one of the most exciting extreme metal tours of 2022, so trust us when we say this, you don't want to miss The Pain Remains Tour UK & Europe!"

Ingested released Ashes Lie Still last fall via Metal Blade.

Ingested has also announced that they will be hitting the road with Lorna Shore and labelmates Rivers of Nihil this November/December in Europe and the U.K.