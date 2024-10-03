INNERWISH Debut "Higher" Music Video

Greek melodic metal outfit, InnerWish, have released the new single and video, "Highter". The track will be featured on the band's new album, Ash Of Eternal Flame, out on November 8 via RPM (Reigning Phoenix Music).

A message states: "One of our most favorite songs of this album! And (being honest here) the one we were afraid it wouldn’t end up in the album due to it being way different than the others. But Henrik Udd’s excellent mixing dispelled our fears lets say and we are more than happy to share it with you! The lyrical story of this song is about a father talking to his first born child (here a son and in particular our singer’s George). The feelings of the father, his thoughts, his anxieties, his will to always be there for his child even after he leaves this world."

Ash Of Eternal Flame can be pre-ordered physically [ltd. CD-digipak or ltd. coloured vinyl], pre-saved on your favourite digital service provider (DSP), or pre-orderd digitally to receive "Sea Of Lies" feat. Hansi Kürsch instantly, here.

Ash Of Eternal Flame features two distinct cover designs by Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design (known for his work with Amaranthe, Kamelot, Arion, and more). The blue version is used for both the CD and digital formats, while the red version is reserved for the vinyl edition. The album includes twelve tracks (including a bonus cover version for physical formats), recorded at LoNe and Devasoundz Studios in Athens, Greece under the guidance of producer Fotis Benardo. Mixing and mastering were handled by award-winning engineer Henrik Udd, who has worked with acts like Hammerfall, Powerwolf, and Septicflesh.

With a diverse range of lyrical themes -- spanning social and global issues, personal struggles, mythology, and even fantasy -- InnerWish are poised to shine brighter than ever with Ash Of Eternal Flame. Musically, the album cements their legacy as a formidable force in the melodic metal scene.

Ash Of Eternal Flame tracklisting:

"Forevermore"

"Sea Of Lies"

"Higher"

"Soul Asunder"

"Primal Scream"

"Ash Of Eternal Flame"

"Cretan Warriors"

"The Hands Of Doom"

"Once Again"

"I Walk Alone"

"Breathe"

Bonus Track (physical only):

"Send Me An Angel" (Blackfoot cover)

"Sea Of Lies" video:

(Photo - Dimitris Marinis / The Storyteller Studio)