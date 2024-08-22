INNERWISH Signs With Reigning Phoenix Music, Launches "Cult Of The Blind" Visualizer

Greek melodic metal outfit InnerWish have signed to Reigning Phoenix Music and released their new standalone single "Cult Of The Blind". Stream / download the song here, and check out the visualizer below.

"This song goes full throttle and is one of our heaviest tracks ever! It blends thrashy riffing and drumming with melodic vocals and various influences. The lyrics critique modern society's distortion by social media and mainstream media, highlighting how the trivial overshadows the essential, leading us into a cult-like loss of individuality and thought," says drummer Franki Samoilis.

"We think we can say that InnerWish went thrashy up to a point here! It's one of our heaviest tracks ever; it features some thrashy riffing and drumming, but it's melodic through the vocals and a combination of influences that actually turned out great... at least for us! The lyrics are about the modern society where social media, 'influencers' and the control of media offer a reality far from the actual one. They all create a world where the important has become unimportant and lows of life become number one. As if we were in a cult, deprived of individuality and thought led to destruction."

For further details, visit InnerWish on Facebook.

(Single artwork: Giannis Nakos / Remedy Art Design)

(Photo credit: Dimitris Marinis / The Storyteller Studio)