INSANE HELL Release "Faith Deceivers" Single Featuring THE TROOPS OF DOOM's ALEX KAFER; Audio

São Paulo, Brazil-based thrash metal band, Insane Hell, has released its new single, "Faith Deceivers", marking a new chapter in its musical and artistic evolution.

Amidst the flourishing Brazilian thrash scene over the past decade, the quintet, currently comprised of Neskau Magnarello (vocals, RxUxA, ex-Megaforce, Sensimilla Dub), Michel Soria (guitar, ex-Neurônios Alucinados), Césinha (guitar), Luciano Meira (bass), and Crisolito Reis (drums, ex-Hellcrusher), emerges as a prominent example of this vitality.

With only four years of history, facing numerous challenges, style changes, and lineup shifts during the pandemic period, the band has embraced the essence of old-school thrash metal, with nuances of crossover and hardcore, completely abandoning the acidic roots of its black metal beginnings.

For this triumphant return with a new and solid lineup, the single "Faith Deceivers" featuring the brutal participation of Alex Kafer (vocals, The Troops Of Doom) in a captivating duet with Neskau Magnarello, is available on all digital platforms

Listen on Spotify Spotify, or on your preferred digital platform here, and below.

"Faith Deceivers" is a powerful critique of religious institutions that exploit faith for profit, a potent message echoing through the distortions and frenetic beats of thrash metal.

Alex Kafer comments on his participation: "Me and Neskau have known each other for many years. We're from the Paleozoic era of Brazilian metal (laughs). I was very happy to be invited to participate in one of Insane Hell's songs because, besides being his request, the song is a powerful old-school thrash metal, with lyrics that criticize the false religious sellers of faith. The combination of my more death metal style with Neskau's raw and thrashy vocals worked really well, and I was very pleased with the result. I hope the fans of 'brutality' enjoy it as much as we did! Thrash 'Till Death!"

Crisolito Reis (drums) comments on the song's lyrics: "In 'Faith Deceivers,' we address the religious institutions that exploit humanity's last hope, which is faith, to make a profit. These are the false prophets spread throughout the world. The lyrics are written by our former guitarist and founder of the band, Henrique Pavan, who was also responsible for the initial arrangements, with some new changes made by the new lineup and by Ciero."

"Faith Deceivers" is a glimpse of what's to come on Insane Hell's debut EP, promising an even more remarkable expression of this promising band's talent, which aims not to be just another one in the Brazilian thrash metal scene.

Recently, Insane Hell signed a full artistic management contract with Oitava Produções (@oitava_producoes), the first rock/metal band to be part of the roster of this innovative company that will provide complete partnership services for show sales, documentation, office structure, among other full support services for the prolific career of the quintet.

(Photo - Eduardo Firmo, @dufirmo)