INSOMNIUM Frontman NIILO SEVÄNEN - "Five Albums That Influenced Me The Most..." (Video)
March 9, 2024, an hour ago
Speaking with Finland's Chaoszine, Insomnium vocalist / bassist Niilo Sevänen revealed the five albums that influenced him the most as a musician.
Insomnium recently checked in with the following update:
Insomnium are teaming up with their friends from high-speed melodic death virtuosi Omnium Gatherum, for 25 nights of gloom and sinister anthems in North America.
Both bands have been two prime examples of exceptional melodeath originating from Europe’s freezing North and have gained a massive following over the years through their captivating sound that combines blistering guitar riffs, thunderous drumming, and guttural vocals. For years, the American and Canadian fans have been waiting for the combo of “Insomnium Gatherum” to hit the road together again after the pandemic-related cancellation in 2020 and now, with no more virus in sight, it will finally happen in April and May 2024.
Wilderun, hailing from Boston, will join as support with their unique mélange of prog and folk metal.
Dates:
April
11 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East
12 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield
13- Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey
14 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
15 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick
16 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
18 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
19 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
22 – Calgary, AB – Dickens
23 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room
25 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
26 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
27 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
29 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
May
1 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater
3 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
4 – Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum
6 – Winter Park, FL – The Conduit
7 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
8 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
9 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
11 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
Insomnium are:
Markus Hirvonen: Drums
Ville Friman: Guitars
Markus Vanhala: Guitars and clean vocals
Niilo Sevänen: Bass and vocals