INSOMNIUM Take You Through Anno 1696 Album In New Track By Track Video
February 27, 2023, an hour ago
Finnish metal melancholists, Insomnium, recently released their ninth full-length, Anno 1696, via Century Media Records. The band take you through the album track by track in this new video:
Based on a short story by Niilo Sevänen (bass/vocals), Anno 1696 takes the listeners back into the dark times of the witch prosecutions in Northern Europe, famine and superstition. Stream or purchase Anno 1696 here.
Anno 1696 tracklisting:
"1696"
"White Christ" (feat. Sakis Tolis)
"Godforsaken" (feat. Johanna Kurkela)
"Lilian"
"Starless Paths"
"The Witch Hunter"
"The Unrest"
"The Rapids"
Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook tracks, incl. Songs Of The Dusk (EP)
"Flowers Of The Night"
"Stained In Red"
"Song Of The Dusk"
"Godforsaken" video:
"The Witch Hunter" visualizer:
"White Christ" video:
"Lilian" video:
Enslaved recently announced a month-long, North American co-headline tour with Insomnium. Dates below.
Tour dates:
April
5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
21 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
26 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
29 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
The band will also return to the European festival stages this summer:
May
6, 2023 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon
June
2-4 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air
8-10 - Zamora, Estonia - Z! Live Rock Fest
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
29 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Provinssi
July
13-15 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air
13-16 - Anycsciai, Lithuania - Devilstone
25-29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator Metal Fest
29 - Oulu, Finland - QStock
August
17-20 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival
Insomnium lineup:
Niilo Sevänen - Bass and Vocals
Jani Liimatainen - Guitars and clean vocals
Markus Hirvonen - Drums
Ville Friman - Guitars
Markus Vanhala - Guitars and clean vocals