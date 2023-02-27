INSOMNIUM Take You Through Anno 1696 Album In New Track By Track Video

Finnish metal melancholists, Insomnium, recently released their ninth full-length, Anno 1696, via Century Media Records. The band take you through the album track by track in this new video:

Based on a short story by Niilo Sevänen (bass/vocals), Anno 1696 takes the listeners back into the dark times of the witch prosecutions in Northern Europe, famine and superstition. Stream or purchase Anno 1696 here.

Anno 1696 tracklisting:

"1696"

"White Christ" (feat. Sakis Tolis)

"Godforsaken" (feat. Johanna Kurkela)

"Lilian"

"Starless Paths"

"The Witch Hunter"

"The Unrest"

"The Rapids"

Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook tracks, incl. Songs Of The Dusk (EP)

"Flowers Of The Night"

"Stained In Red"

"Song Of The Dusk"

"Godforsaken" video:

"The Witch Hunter" visualizer:

"White Christ" video:

"Lilian" video:

Enslaved recently announced a month-long, North American co-headline tour with Insomnium. Dates below.

Tour dates:

April

5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

21 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

26 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

29 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

The band will also return to the European festival stages this summer:

May

6, 2023 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon

June

2-4 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

8-10 - Zamora, Estonia - Z! Live Rock Fest

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

29 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Provinssi

July

13-15 - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany - Dong Open Air

13-16 - Anycsciai, Lithuania - Devilstone

25-29 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator Metal Fest

29 - Oulu, Finland - QStock

August

17-20 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival

Insomnium lineup:

Niilo Sevänen - Bass and Vocals

Jani Liimatainen - Guitars and clean vocals

Markus Hirvonen - Drums

Ville Friman - Guitars

Markus Vanhala - Guitars and clean vocals