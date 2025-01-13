INSOMNIUM To Tour Australia In May With Special Guests OMNIUM GATHERUM

Finland's melodic death masters, Insomnium, will tour Australia in May with special guests, Omnium Gatherum.

A message from Insoumnium states: "We are thrilled to finally announce our Australian Tour for May! Our friends of Omnium Gatherum will join as as special guests!"

Says Omnium Gatherum, "Gday you bloody legends! We’re coming back Down Under because we love you like Steve Irwin loved crocodiles! See ya all on the shows!" 🇦🇺🤘

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 15 at 9 AM, AEDT at insomnium.net.

Dates:

May

6 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia

7 - The Baso - Canberra, Australia

9 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

10 - The Croxton - Melbourne, Australia

11 - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide, Australia