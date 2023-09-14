Inspired By BOB SEGER, Turned Down By STEVIE NICKS, And Worried He Ripped Off JOURNEY, This 80s Classic Pushed PRINCE To The Apex Of Music; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"After this rookie hit the Top 10 for the first time in 1983, he was ready to take his place amongst the legends with his follow-up… Prince Rogers Nelson, otherwise known as just Prince, created something that he wasn’t really comfortable doing. Writing a big stadium power ballad. He actually saw Bob Seger inspire a crowd doing one of his own classics and was intrigued, believing he could write a great one. He worked up a demo and it was 10 minutes long. Then he sent it to Stevie Nicks and asked her to write lyrics… she was too overwhelmed thinking she’d ruin the song. Then, when he finally finished playing one of the best guitar solos of the decade, he was worried he might’ve ripped it off Journey’s recent big ballad 'Faithfully'. So he actually called Journey and asked them to listen to it. They were so mesmerized by this that they told him to run with it. It became the power ballad of 1984 and one that would push him to the apex of all of music."