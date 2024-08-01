INSURRECTION Shares "Bless The Machine" Guitar Playthrough Video

Insurrection, the death metal powerhouse from Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, proudly presents their new single “Bless The Machine”. Accompanying the release, the band has also unveiled an exclusive playthrough video, giving fans an inside look at the technical prowess behind their music. This track is part of their forthcoming album Obsolescence, which is set to drop on September 13, 2024, via the label Bam & Co. Heavy. The band comments on the track:

“This is the final part of The New Uprising trilogy. Musically, this song sounds like At The Gates playing Castlevania songs. Which you, the reader, will either completely understand, or be completely confused by. We’re fine with that. It’s fast, it’s melodic, and it’s just complicated enough so that every time you listen to it, you may find a tiny new thing.”

The band goes on to explain that the lyrics provide the conclusion to The New Uprising trilogy, with this song in specific being a “prayer to the machine” to eliminate the “filthy human breed.” The song was inspired by reflections on the death penalty, although the trilogy itself is about a Robotic Uprising, which is a metaphor for the rise of political extremism in the world.

Obsolescence artwork and tracklisting:

"Preprogrammed"

"The Gathering"

"Failures Of The Flesh"

"Le Secret Des Dieux"

"Némésis"

"Hostile Takeover"

"Obsession"

"Charogne"

"Initiate The End"

"Obsolete"

"Bless The Machine"

Catch Insurrection live at the following shows:

October

11 - Sainte-Thérèse, QC - Le Montecristo

12 - St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC - La Boite (Festival Communion)

Since their formation in 2003, Insurrection has captivated audiences with their high-energy performances and their unique blend of groovy death metal and thrash. They are recommended for those who enjoy Testament, Nevermore, and Bloodbath.

(Photo credit: Lisa Thompson and Darkmoon Studios)