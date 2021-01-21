INTERLOPER Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Glasshouse"

Progressive heavy metal vehicle, ​Interloper, recently released their debut EP, ​A Revenant Legacy. Stream/download the EP here, and watch a drum playthrough video for "Glasshouse" below.

Aaron Stechauner comments, "This is probably my favorite track to both play and listen to on the record. It has such a strange structure - no real chorus, no hook repeats - yet is so compositionally sound. There are a lot of callbacks, as well as some big developments throughout the song that make you feel 'at home,' even without those traditional (and rather necessary) song elements… for example, uhm, a fucking chorus! [laughs] In a way this song feels very much like one of those half-hour long 'prog epics,' all in the span of four and a half minutes."

A Revenant Legacy was recorded and produced in house at Sewn Shut Sounds by the band themselves, with mixing and production from producer, friend, and honorary ‘4th member’ ​Joey Virrueta. With a full length album completed and set for release in the near future, this EP serves as a stepping stone in the development of Interloper​ as a whole.

Tracklisting:

"An Emerald Flame"

"Silence"

"Wishful Thinking"

"Hand In Hand"

"Glasshouse"

"An Emerald Flame" drum playthrough video:

"Silence" visualizer:

Interloper is:

Miles Dimitri Baker ​| Guitar

Aaron Stechauner ​| Drums

Andrew Virrueta |​ Vocals, Guitar