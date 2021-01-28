INTERLOPER Release "Silence" Drum Playthrough Video

January 28, 2021, 36 minutes ago

news heavy metal interloper

INTERLOPER Release "Silence" Drum Playthrough Video

Progressive heavy metal vehicle, ​Interloper, recently released their debut EP, ​A Revenant Legacy. Stream/download the EP here, and watch a drum playthrough video for "Silence" below:

A Revenant Legacy was recorded and produced in house at Sewn Shut Sounds by the band themselves, with mixing and production from producer, friend, and honorary ‘4th member’ ​Joey Virrueta. With a full length album completed and set for release in the near future, this EP serves as a stepping stone in the development of Interloper​ as a whole.

Tracklisting:

"An Emerald Flame"
"Silence"
"Wishful Thinking"
"Hand In Hand"
"Glasshouse"

"Glasshouse" drum playthrough video:

"An Emerald Flame" drum playthrough video:

"Silence" visualizer:

Interloper is:

Miles Dimitri Baker ​| Guitar
Aaron Stechauner ​| Drums
Andrew Virrueta |​ Vocals, Guitar



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews