INTERLOPER Release "Silence" Drum Playthrough Video

Progressive heavy metal vehicle, ​Interloper, recently released their debut EP, ​A Revenant Legacy. Stream/download the EP here, and watch a drum playthrough video for "Silence" below:

A Revenant Legacy was recorded and produced in house at Sewn Shut Sounds by the band themselves, with mixing and production from producer, friend, and honorary ‘4th member’ ​Joey Virrueta. With a full length album completed and set for release in the near future, this EP serves as a stepping stone in the development of Interloper​ as a whole.

Tracklisting:

"An Emerald Flame"

"Silence"

"Wishful Thinking"

"Hand In Hand"

"Glasshouse"

"Glasshouse" drum playthrough video:

"An Emerald Flame" drum playthrough video:

"Silence" visualizer:

Interloper is:

Miles Dimitri Baker ​| Guitar

Aaron Stechauner ​| Drums

Andrew Virrueta |​ Vocals, Guitar