INTERLOPER Release "Silence" Drum Playthrough Video
January 28, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Progressive heavy metal vehicle, Interloper, recently released their debut EP, A Revenant Legacy. Stream/download the EP here, and watch a drum playthrough video for "Silence" below:
A Revenant Legacy was recorded and produced in house at Sewn Shut Sounds by the band themselves, with mixing and production from producer, friend, and honorary ‘4th member’ Joey Virrueta. With a full length album completed and set for release in the near future, this EP serves as a stepping stone in the development of Interloper as a whole.
Tracklisting:
"An Emerald Flame"
"Silence"
"Wishful Thinking"
"Hand In Hand"
"Glasshouse"
"Glasshouse" drum playthrough video:
"An Emerald Flame" drum playthrough video:
"Silence" visualizer:
Interloper is:
Miles Dimitri Baker | Guitar
Aaron Stechauner | Drums
Andrew Virrueta | Vocals, Guitar