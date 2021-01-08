INTERLOPER Sign With Nuclear Blast; New EP, "Silence" Visualizer Out Now

Nuclear Blast announces the signing of progressive heavy metal vehicle, ​Interloper. Today, the band presents the first collective effort as a band; ​A Revenant Legacy EP. In celebration of the announcement, Interloper offers fans the visualizer for the single, "Silence". Watch below.

The band comments, "We are pleased to present to you, after much time, our first collective effort as Interloper: A Revenant Legacy. It has been a long time coming, to say the least. This band, as some of you may know, has undergone a variety of changes, the most important of which being the evolution of the music we write. Although the five songs that make up A Revenant Legacy came about over the course of a few years, the majority of them for one reason or another never saw the light of day upon completion. Rather than abandon them in the wake of the full length, we have decided to let them guide the way. The path our listeners would have otherwise taken over time all along, we now offer as one body of work. Please enjoy A Revenant Legacy - the journey traveled in the pursuit of what makes Interloper, Interloper."

A Revenant Legacy was recorded and produced in house at Sewn Shut Sounds by the band themselves, with mixing and production from producer, friend, and honorary ‘4th member’ ​Joey Virrueta. With a full length album completed and set for release in the near future, this EP serves as a stepping stone in the development of Interloper​ as a whole.

Stream/Download A Revenant Legacy EP here.

Tracklisting:

"An Emerald Flame"

"Silence"

"Wishful Thinking"

"Hand In Hand"

"Glasshouse"

"Silence" visualizer:

Interloper is:

Miles Dimitri Baker ​| Guitar

Aaron Stechauner ​| Drums

Andrew Virrueta |​ Vocals, Guitar