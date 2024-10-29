INTO ETERNITY Celebrates 20 Years Of Buried In Oblivion With Vinyl Reissue

It might seem hard to fathom in a post-djent era, but once upon a time, it was unthinkable to mix progressive metal and technical death metal, two decidedly distinct subgenres of heavy metal whose disparate fan bases overlapped little, if at all. The pioneering “extreme progressive metal” group Into Eternity, however, showed that it was not only possible, but inconceivable that no one had done so sooner.

Bridging the gap between Death and Dream Theater, the influential Canadian band – founded by guitarist Tim Roth – paved the way for scores of today's genre-agnostic acts. True extreme music pioneers, Into Eternity showed the world just how limitless metal could be – and also how glorious it could sound in the process.

On Friday, November 1, M-Theory Audio will honor Into Eternity's continued legacy by reissuing another of their most significant albums. The 20th Anniversary edition of Buried In Oblivion – the group's 2004 classic heralded by many as their breakthrough album. The album will be reissued as a limited-edition (400 copies) pressing on Splattered in Oblivion colored vinyl, and an exclusive (webstore and bandcamp) direct-only 100 copy pressing on Marbled in Oblivion, each includes newly-written liner notes by Tim Roth and drummer Jim Austin in an expanded layout.

“Buried In Oblivion is one of my very favourite albums. It’s album number 3 and it's the album that really put us on the metal map. We started touring all the different countries and got to play with all of our favourite bands. The tour that really stands out was the Opeth/Nevermore/Into Eternity USA Tour and we were out supporting Buried In Oblivion,” recalls Tim Roth. “This is an album worth spinning again for the 20th anniversary. It's one of our best albums with some of our best songs. There's a lot of ear candy going on as well as some great instrumental music with brutal death vocals but also excellent vocals/harmonies. Thanks to M-Theory Audio for releasing this very special album in our band career!”

The original album was released in 2004 on Century Media, who graciously once again agreed to license us the band’s backcatalogue -- we pressed the vinyl firsts of the Into Eternity’s self-titled debut and the classic ‘Incurable Tragedy’ in 2020. The artwork for Buried In Oblivion was created by Mattias Noren (Epica, Kamelot, Evergrey) and the album was produced by then-bassist Scott Krall and Chris Gasparic (Hazzerd).

In the meantime, Into Eternity are back at work on their next album which includes the return of beloved vocalist Stu Block.

“The seventh Into Eternity album is currently being recorded. The production is being handled by Mitch Fraser at MF Studios and Justin Bender at Divergent Sounds,” announces Tim. “Justin recently sent me a mix of a new song and it is a neck snapper! Can't wait to release these new Into Eternity songs. Right now there is no ETA, but album 7 is on the way! It's going to be worth the wait.”