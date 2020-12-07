INTO ETERNITY - Demo / Playthrough Video For New Song "Nuclear" Streaming

Canada's Into Eternity have resurfaced with a demo and playthrough video for the new song, "Nuclear", that is due to appear on the band's forthcoming seventh album. Check it out below.

In 2018 it was officially 10 years since Into Eternity unleashed 2008's The Incurable Tragedy on Century Media with former vocalist Stu Block, now of Iced Earth. A decade later, it was the start of a new era for the band with their new album The Sirens, which features founding member and guitarist Tim Roth with a new lineup that includes: vocalist Amanda Keirnan (The Order Of Chaos), guitarist Matt Cuthberston (Untimely Demise), bassist Troy Bleich (Planet Eater) and drummer Bryan James Newsbury (Culled).

The Sirens features guest appearances by: former vocalist Stu Block (now in Iced Earth), Cam Dixon (ex-Annihilator) and Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth) and sees Into Eternity firing on all cylinders. The album was co-produced, mixed and mastered by former guitarist Justin Bender, while longtime artist Mattias Noren (Evergrey, Epica, Kamelot) designed the cover and layout.