INTO ETERNITY Guitarist TIM ROTH Posts Cover Demo Of TWISTED SISTER Classic "Stay Hungry"

Into Eternity guitarist / vocalist Tim Roth has checked in with a new update:

"Hi everybody. Hope you all are doing great! Check out this new 2021 Demo.

I have always wanted to sing this song as a cover. Stay Hungry was the very first heavy metal album that my parents bought my brother and I, back in 1984. It's our 25th Anniversary this year, so hopefully we'll get some new music out to everyone ASAP! Enjoy!"

In December 2020 Into Eternity resurfaced with a demo and playthrough video for the new song, "Nuclear", that is due to appear on the band's forthcoming seventh album. Check it out below.

In 2018 it was officially 10 years since Into Eternity unleashed 2008's The Incurable Tragedy on Century Media with former vocalist Stu Block (ex-Iced Earth). A decade later, it was the start of a new era for the band with their new album The Sirens, which features founding member and guitarist Tim Roth with a new lineup that includes: vocalist Amanda Keirnan (The Order Of Chaos), guitarist Matt Cuthberston (Untimely Demise), bassist Troy Bleich (Planet Eater) and drummer Bryan James Newsbury (Culled).

The Sirens features guest appearances by: former vocalist Stu Block, Cam Dixon (ex-Annihilator) and Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth) and sees Into Eternity firing on all cylinders. The album was co-produced, mixed and mastered by former guitarist Justin Bender, while longtime artist Mattias Noren (Evergrey, Epica, Kamelot) designed the cover and layout.