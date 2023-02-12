Introducing This Broadcast Belongs To Them - The KING DIAMOND Podcast

Of the many podcasts out there dedicated to particular genres and artists, there is only one podcast dedicated to the artistry and genius of Copenhagen, Denmark’s Kim Bendix Petersen aka King Diamond. That podcast is “This Broadcast Belongs to Them.”

Hosts Wayne Noon (Rat Salad Review, drummer for Severed Angel and Project Resurrect) and Greg Naugle (Rat Salad Review) discuss the music and discography of King Diamond and Mercyful Fate.

Special guests include: Ralph Viera (Thrash Or Die, Combat, Rock and Metal Combat Podcast, Almost Human), Lisa Mann (White Crone, Splintered Throne), and Lou Mavs (Rat Salad Review, Music Is Life Podcast, Severed Angel).

Wayne and Greg provide an objective look into each studio album from King’s discography and also provide the listener / viewer with interviews from past and current members of King’s bands such as Ib Enemark (Black Rose), Michael Denner (Mercyful Fate / King Diamond), Pete Blakk (King Diamond), Snowy Shaw (King Diamond / Mercyful Fate), Jodi Cachia (Grandma), David Harbour (King Diamond), Pontus Egberg (King Diamond), and Matt Thompson (King Diamond).

As well as: Sean Peck (Cage, Death Dealer, Denner-Shermann, The Three Tremors), Angel Cotte (Demolition Hammer), KK Fosser (Them), Martin Popoff (BraveWords), and Will Carroll (Death Angel).

A podcast for fans by fans, “This Broadcast Belongs To Them” gives the King his due like no one has before. Insightful, honest, entertaining, and above all - respectful.

Get ready for hours of evil. Heed the demon bell. Come into the coven of Mercyful Fate and King Diamond, for “This Broadcast Belongs To Them.”