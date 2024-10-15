IOTUNN's Kinship Album Unboxed; Video

Danish/Faroese progressive metal collective, Iotunn, will release their second full-length album, Kinship, on October 25 via Metal Blade Records. The band have shared this unboxing video:

Kinship unfolds the story of a tribesman who is part of a prehistoric tribe. It tells the story of life's manyfold conditions as themes of unity/disunity, light/dark, body/mind, nature/culture, good/evil, creation/destruction, and human/inhuman are unfolded throughout the album. The album shows Iotunn unfold their musical worlds to their fullest scales to date which has been the dream achievement throughout the years creating the album.

"In my mind, Kinship is a grand work of heavy metal art, one that I am very proud to have taken part in creating," notes drummer Bjørn Wind Andersen. "Musically, it encompasses so many different colors and emotions. It is, in many ways, the music to which I've always dreamt of contributing drums. It is the finest accomplishment this far, for me personally and for the band."

The artwork and art pieces of Kinship were created by the ink and graphite illustrator and artist, Saprophial (Hammers Of Misfortune), with the design and layout created by art director Brian Ames at Metal Blade Records. Kinship was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios Denmark (Arch Enemy, Katatonia, The Black Dahlia Murder, Volbeat, Týr).

Iotunn‘s Kinship will be available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Dark Jade Marbled (US)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Olive Beige Marbled (EU)

- Teal w/ Red, Orange + Yellow Splatter (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Bright Orange (EU - Special Edition feat. expanded 20-page booklet + patch - Ltd. 1,000)

Pre-order here.

Kinship tracklisting:

"Kinship Elegiac"

"Mistland"

"Twilight"

"I Feel The Night"

"The Coming End"

"Iridescent Way"

"Earth To Sky"

"The Anguished Ethereal"

"Iridescent Way" video:

"Twilight" lyric video:

"I Feel The Night" video:

Iotunn is:

Jón Aldará - vocals

Jens Nicolai Gräs - guitar

Jesper Gräs - guitar

Eskil Rask - bass

Bjørn Wind Andersen - drums

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm)