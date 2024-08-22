IOTUNN To Release Kinship Album In October; "I Feel The Night" Single And Music Video Out Now

Danish/Faroese progressive metal outfit, Iotunn, will unleash their second full-length album, Kinship, on October 25 via Metal Blade Records.

Iotunn‘s Kinship is a massive album arising from the primeval sea. It’s a mythological journey through eight tracks that span immense spheres both musically and lyrically, exploring the deep roots of human nature, its connection and disconnection with everything and everyone, and how our choices have always defined ourselves and the lives lived.

Notes guitarist Jesper Gräs, "The creation of Kinship has been the most extensive and wild journey we’ve ever been part of. Like trekking up the Galdhøpiggen mountain in Norway, we have crossed peak after peak and seen things continuously brighter and wider until we reached the top, the end. Never have we been prouder and more pleased, and we hope our fans - old and new - will take this album into their hearts and let it unfold from there.”

Set in primeval time, Kinship unfolds the story of a tribesman who is part of a prehistoric tribe. It tells the story of life’s many conditions as themes of unity/disunity, light/dark, body/mind, nature/culture, good/evil, creation/destruction, and human/inhuman unfold throughout the album.

“Everything is related, everything has an impact, and we all must find our ways to our true selves and true freedoms in our choices in this interconnectedness of everything,” elaborates vocalist Jón Aldará. “The album explores themes of conformity versus following your own path and the consequences your choices have for relationships. It is also a consideration of the mind-body connection; especially with regards to how you interact within yourself, how you are influenced and controlled by the arenas of life and the interaction with nature. All this influences your identity, your choices, and your individuality.”

In advance of the record’s release, today the band unveils lead single, “I Feel The Night”. Comments Jesper Gräs,”‘I Feel The Night’ is the result of many years searching for a certain kind of song. Big lyrical and musical storylines of songs such as ‘Stairway To Heaven,’ ‘Child In Time,’ and ‘Fade To Black’ - to mention a few - have been at the core of inspiration for Iotunn and we searched to make our song full of dynamics, feelings, and huge storytelling. This is ‘I Feel The Night.’ Lots of atmosphere and lots of heaviness.”

Adds Jens Nicolai Gräs, “When Jesper came up with the two core ideas that the entire first half of the song builds on, it was clear that we should make a song with a mellow verse and heavy chorus. I really enjoy the tone in this song. Then, for the last part of the song, it just kept expanding in the creative process but with the final part everything seemed to reach its natural final breath.”

The artwork and art pieces of Kinship were created by the ink and graphite illustrator and artist, Saprophial (Hammers Of Misfortune), with the design and layout created by art director Brian Ames at Metal Blade Records. Kinship was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios Denmark (Arch Enemy, Katatonia, The Black Dahlia Murder, Volbeat, Týr).

Iotunn‘s Kinship will be available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Dark Jade Marbled (US)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Olive Beige Marbled (EU)

- Teal w/ Red, Orange + Yellow Splatter (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Bright Orange (EU - Special Edition feat. expanded 20-page booklet + patch - Ltd. 1,000)

Kinship tracklisting:

"Kinship Elegiac"

"Mistland"

"Twilight"

"I Feel The Night"

"The Coming End"

"Iridescent Way"

"Earth To Sky"

"The Anguished Ethereal"

Iotunn is:

Jón Aldará - vocals

Jens Nicolai Gräs - guitar

Jesper Gräs - guitar

Eskil Rask - bass

Bjørn Wind Andersen - drums

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm)