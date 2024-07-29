Iran's PHANTOM-X Release New Single "Māh"; Audio

Tehran-based alternative rock band, Phantom-X, has released its new single, "Māh", meaning 'Moon' in Farsi, featuring Maryjane, now available on all platforms. Listen to the song below.

​"Māh" explores a profound sense of being lost and aimlessly searching for unattainable goals. Alireza, the band's vocalist and primary lyricist, penned this evocative track during the COVID-19 lockdowns, a period when the world seemed to be at a standstill. The song captures the collective feeling of uncertainty and introspection that defined that time, delving into themes of isolation, disconnection, and the elusive nature of purpose. Through its haunting melodies and introspective lyrics, "Māh" resonates deeply with listeners, offering a moving reflection on the human experience during one of the most challenging times in recent history.

Musically, Phantom-X embarked on an adventurous and experimental journey with their latest release "Māh", diverging from their previous works by incorporating a range of electronic elements. This strategic shift aimed to modernize its sound and appeal to contemporary audiences while ensuring that Phantom-X retained the distinctive style that has defined its music over the years. By blending traditional instrumentation with cutting-edge electronic textures and synthesizers, the band succeeded in creating a fresh, innovative soundscape that both honors their musical roots and explores new sonic territories. The result is a song that feels both familiar and refreshingly novel, showcasing Phantom-X’s commitment to evolution and artistic growth without losing the essence of what makes the band unique. This daring fusion of styles not only broadens its musical horizons but also reaffirms its position as trailblazers in the music industry, unafraid to push boundaries and redefine its artistic identity.

About Phantom-X:

Resilient alternative rock from the heart of Tehran, Phantom-X redefine the rock genre in contemporary Iran. Formed by vocalist Alireza Zandiyeh, drummer Tara Saidi, and guitarist Amin Sadeghi, Phantom-X have been setting new benchmarks for modern Persian rock music in their homeland. As an indie band, Phantom-X typically stay under the radar of Iran's mainstream audience. However, since the band’s formation, Phantom-X have been steadily building a following through private performances. Their music is cheerful, upbeat, and highly versatile, while their lyrics address the challenges and tribulations faced by their generation. This contrast between the vibrant sound and poignant lyrics embodies the band’s philosophy of maintaining hope amid utter hopelessness.

​"Māh" credits:

All music was composed and produced by Phantom-X

Drums, DrumMachine, Synthesizers, Back Vocals by Tara Saidi

Rhythm Guitar, Back Vocals, Lyrics by Alireza Zandiyeh

Bass, Synthesizers, Lead Guitar by Amin Sadeghi

Guest vocalis by Maryjane

Produced at Shahkelid

Mixed and mastered by Mehrdad Hasani

Artwork by Pedram Harby

Special thanks to:

Armin Ganjavinia

Daryoush Saidi