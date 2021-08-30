IRON BUTTERFLY Drummer RON BUSHY Passes At 79

TMZ is reporting that Iron Butterfly drummer Ron Bushy has passed away at age 79. He died on August 29th following a battle with with esophageal cancer.

The band has issued the following statement:

"Ron Bushy, our beloved legendary drummer of Iron Butterfly, has passed away peacefully, with his wife Nancy by his side, at 12:05am on August 29th at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. All three of his daughters were also with him. He was a real fighter. He will be deeply missed!"

Iron Butterfly is best known "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida", released in 1968, which features an iconic drum performance from Bushy. He appears on all six Iron Butterfly studio albums: Heavy (1968), In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida (1968), Ball (1969), Metamorphosis (1970), Scorching Beauty (1975), and Sun And Steel (1975).