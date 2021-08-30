IRON BUTTERFLY Drummer RON BUSHY Passes At 79

August 30, 2021, 53 minutes ago

news iron butterfly classic rock

TMZ is reporting that Iron Butterfly drummer Ron Bushy has passed away at age 79. He died on August 29th following a battle with with esophageal cancer.
 
The band has issued the following statement:
 
"Ron Bushy, our beloved legendary drummer of Iron Butterfly, has passed away peacefully, with his wife Nancy by his side, at 12:05am on August 29th at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. All three of his daughters were also with him. He was a real fighter. He will be deeply missed!"
 
Iron Butterfly is best known "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida", released in 1968, which features an iconic drum performance from Bushy. He appears on all six Iron Butterfly studio albums: Heavy (1968), In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida (1968), Ball (1969), Metamorphosis (1970), Scorching Beauty (1975), and Sun And Steel (1975).
 



