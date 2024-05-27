IRON BUTTERFLY - Last Surviving Original Member DOUG INGLE Passes At 78

According to a report by Classic Rock, the last surviving original member of American psychedelic rockers Iron Butterfly, vocalist / organist Doug Ingle, has died. He was 78 years-old.

His son, Doug Ingle Jr, issued the following statement:

"It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness to announce the passing of my Father Doug Ingle. Dad passed away peacefully this evening in the presence of family. Thank You Dad for being a father, teacher and friend. Cherished loving memories I will carry the rest of my days moving forward in this journey of life. Love you Dad."

Ingle founded Iron Butterfly in San Diego in 1966, remaining with the group when they relocated to Los Angeles later that year, and became part of the group's classic lineup, featuring Ingle, drummer Ron Bushy, guitarist Erik Brann and bassist Lee Dorman. His work is featured on the Iron Butterfly albums Heavy (1968), In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida (1968), Ball (1969) and Metamorphosis (1970). He also wrote the band's biggest hit, "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida".

After Iron Butterfly broke up in 1971, Ingle toured occasionally with his former band members, but was not involved with either of Iron Butterfly's later two albums, Scorching Beauty and Sun and Steel, both from 1975.