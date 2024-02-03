IRON MAIDEN - 2024 Book Of Souls Silver Coins And Notes Available For Pre-Order

Parthava Coin has just released details of two new Iron Maiden collectibles:

Book Of Souls Iron Maiden 2 Oz Silver Coin $10 Cook Islands 2024

This beautiful 2 Oz Silver coin is the newest release in the Iron Maiden series, dedicated to the Book Of Souls. Iron Maiden's signature sound, with epic, soaring melodies, intricate guitar work, and the powerful vocals of Bruce Dickinson. The coin has an Antique Finish quality, features Smartminting Ultra High Relief on both the reverse and the obverse and comes in a case, along with the Certificate of Authenticity. Limited mintage of 999 pieces worldwide! Pre-orders can be placed here. Availability expected in June 2024.

Book Of Souls Iron Maiden Silver Note $1 Cook Islands 2024

This incredible Silver note celebrates Iron Maiden's monumental album The Book Of Souls, released on September 4, 2015. The banknote has a rectangular shape with an intense coloration. It comes with a certificate of authenticity. Limited edition of just 5000 pieces worldwide! Pre-orders can be placed here. Availability expected in June 2024.