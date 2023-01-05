IRON MAIDEN Are "Very Proud And Excited" To Announce Royal Mail Stamp Collection

"We're very proud and excited to announce that Royal Mail are to honour Iron Maiden with a set of special stamps!," states a message from the band.



Royal Mail has revealed images of the 12 special stamps celebrating Iron Maiden. The main stamp set celebrates Iron Maiden’s live performances, featuring a selection of photos from their world-wide tours across the years, internationally and at home - and feature all current members of the band.

Images range from the 1980s until 2018, as follows:

- Steve Harris in Vancouver, June 2010

- Bruce Dickinson at Hammersmith, Odeon, London, May 1983

- Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Steve Harris in Pamplona, September 1988

- Nicko McBrain in Quito, March 2009

- Dave Murray, Bruce Dickinson and Janick Gers in Rio de Janeiro, January 2001

- Adrian Smith and Steve Harris in Helsinki, May 2018

- Iron Maiden at Twickenham Stadium, London, July 2008

- Bruce Dickinson sword fighting with Eddie in Birmingham, August 2018

A further four stamps pay homage to the band’s long-serving mascot and pop-cultural icon in his own right, Eddie, with his own miniature sheet. The stamps show four notorious Eddie artworks, including the latest addition featuring Eddie as a samurai warrior from the recent Senjutsu album.

Shown on the stamps are:

- ‘Iron Maiden’ Eddie: The stare that started it all. Born in 1980 – on the cover of the band’s debut album

- ‘The Trooper’ Eddie: The unforgettable artwork for one of Iron Maiden’s greatest hit singles and, more recently, the logo for their award-winning beer

- ‘Aces High’ Eddie: Reimagined as a fighter pilot for a song honouring the RAF servicemen who defended Britain during the Second World War

- ‘Senjutsu’ Eddie: Samurais, feudal Japan and flashing blades inspired this katana-wielding warrior, from the band’s most recent album

The backdrop of the miniature sheet is taken from Iron Maiden’s first official live album, Live After Death (1985).

Iron Maiden founder member and bassist, Steve Harris comments: “We were all absolutely astounded – in a good way! - when we heard first about the commemorative project, and equally pretty much speechless when we saw the stamps for the very first time. They look superb and I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden. We’re all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honour the band’s legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way,”

Iron Maiden manager, Rod Smallwood adds: “As a band who have never played by anyone else’s rules for over 40 years, it’s very gratifying to see them honoured in their home country in this way. We’re proud to show how these six band members are still appealing to more and more fans every year with their music and their legendary shows - which I think these stamps really capture well. It’s also fantastic that Eddie has been honoured too – it’s incredible to think that Her Majesty, may she rest in peace, saw these and lent her iconic silhouette to them too.”

David Gold, Director of External Public Affairs & Policy, Royal Mail, said: “Few bands in the history of rock music can be called bona fide rock legends – but Iron Maiden are just that – and more. With legions of devoted fans of all ages and from every corner of the globe, not only have they changed the way rock music sounds, but they have also changed the way it looks. We fully expect their fans will love these stamps as much as we do.”

Royal Mail collaborated closely with the band members and Phantom Music Management Ltd on the stamp issue.

The stamps are available to pre-order from January 5 at this location and by phone on 03457 641 641.

The stamps go on general sale from January 12 with a Presentation Pack containing all 12 stamps priced at £17.70.

To pre-order and find out more, head to IronMaiden.com.