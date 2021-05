Classical composer, R. Douglas Helvering, has uploaded the video below, along with the following message:

"In this episode of #TheDailyDoug, I'm reacting to 'Paschendale' by Iron Maiden. This is one of the more successful pairings of intensity of lyric and musical power by IM... in my opinion. I very much enjoyed this piece."

Watch a more of Helvering's reaction videos below: