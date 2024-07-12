IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO McBRAIN's TITANIUM TART To Play Florida Dates This Month

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and his Iron Maiden cover band, Titanium Tart, have announced a string of dates in Florida this month, see below:

July

13 - The Barn - Sanford, FL

14 - OCC Road House - Clearwater, FL

19 - Piper's Pub - Pompano Beach, FL

A recent message from Titanium Tart: "We spent a fantastic day in the studio at The Gator Radio Station, aka Real Live Radio, aka IHeartRadio, aka The Penthouse yesterday, talking about the local Florida gigs we have coming up for Titanium Tart. We have such fun with this project and are especially grateful to have it to get Nicko primed for the upcoming Maiden tour starting in the fall. It's such a blessing to have such loving support from the locals and for him to have such great bandmates to boot! Mitch Tanne, Mike Rivera, Rob Stokes, Paolo Velasquez, and Eldad Kira, you rock! And our foot soldiers, Jim McCourt, Joel Michaud, and Rob Mieves, you're priceless! Thank you to Andrew Bednar for sorting this day and Franny and Jimmy for doing such a great job! We love you!"

Watch the video below: