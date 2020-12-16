IRON MAIDEN - "Empire Of The Clouds" (Pt. 2) Performed By THOMAS ZWIJSEN, WIKI KRAWCZYK; Video

Classical guitar virtuoso, Thomas Zwijsen, has released Part 2 of his orchestral acoustic version of Iron Maiden's "Empire Of The Clouds", with Wiki Krawczyk on violin and Thomas on classical guitar, electric guitar, mandolin and bass.

Says Thomas: "'Empire Of The Clouds' is the final song of The Book Of Souls album (2015) and was written by Bruce Dickinson. It tells the story of the R101 Zeppelin disaster. It features Bruce Dickinson playing piano and was never performed live (yet)."

Watch Zwijsen's previous "Empire Of The Clouds" video below: