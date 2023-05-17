IRON MAIDEN, FOREIGNER, THE SMITHS And More - PROFESSOR OF ROCK Counts Down His Top 5 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Snubs; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Okay, so this one’s an episode I’ve been needing to do for a long time. And I’ll be upfront with you, it’s a topic that really gets under my skin, so I’ll try to be positive. Today, we’re counting down my all-time, Top 5 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame snubs... bands and artists who are well overdue for the so-called honour, but routinely get passed over year after year. There is a long list of Rock Hall snubs... from Iron Maiden to The Guess Who, from Pixies to Motörhead, from New York Dolls to The Smiths, from Joy Division/New Order to Slayer, from Styx to Foreigner to Jethro Tull and Thin Lizzy, Mötley Crüe, Toto the list goes on and on. We’re also going to try to figure out why the Rock Hall routinely refuses to induct actual rock artists into their ranks. They’re called the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame but they seem to have a bias against rock and roll? I’m not going to be pulling any punches here. I just want to give some love to some classic rock icons that I think we all admire and I want to hear yours too… It’s all coming up, next on the Professor Of Rock."