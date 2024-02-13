IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON Looks Back On "The Flare Incident" At Athens Show In 2022 - "I Just Lost My Temper; It Annoys The Hell Out Of Me"

During a new interview with Rock Hard Greece about his new solo album, The Madrake Project, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson looked back on the band's July 16th, 2022 show in Athens. During "The Number Of The Beast", a fan in the audience lit a flare, sending Dickinson into a tirade. Check out the fan-filmed video of the incident below.

Dickinson commented on the incident during the interview, found below, saying "I just lost my temper, because it was such... that activity that a very, very small minority of people do is so selfish and so disturbing. They think it's really cool. Actually, it's not about the band. It's not about the audience. It's about them drawing attention only to themselves and damaging the people around them who have this thing, this extremely toxic thing flying around. Of course, if you happen to be asthmatic, if you haven't been having any lung conditions... 'Oh, we don't care about them. We'll just fill the place with smoke because it makes me feel important...' is their attitude. It just annoys the hell out of me. Anyway, I lost my temper. I shouldn't have called him a Greek cunt; I should have just called him a cunt (laughs)."

Dickinson, will release his first solo album in 19 years, The Mandrake Project, on March 1 via BMG worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Pre-order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video: