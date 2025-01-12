IRON MAIDEN Guitarist ADRIAN SMITH Loses His Home To Los Angeles Wildfires

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith's wife, Nathalie Dufresne Smith. has revealed via social median that they have lost their home to the wildfires that have decimated parts of Los Angeles. She has posted a video via Instagram of the family's evacuation from their home, followed by a second post with the message "We are safe. We have each other. We will start again."

California is currently battling devastating wildfires, with the Pacific Palisades fire being among the most destructive in Los Angeles’ history. Fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds, the fires have destroyed over 12,000 structures, caused at least two fatalities, and forced tens of thousands to evacuate.