IRON MAIDEN – Iron Studios Launches Preorder For Fear Of The Dark Deluxe Statue

Iron Studios has launched the preorder for a deluxe statue of Iron Maiden mascot Eddie from their 1992 album Fear Of The Dark. The statue will be ship in the first quarter of 2025. Preorder at ironstudios.com.

A description reads:

“Emerging from the trunk of a sinister dead tree, under the pale moonlight, a Nosferatu-like creature made of vegetation with eyes red as fire and a mouth full of sharp teeth appears. With long arms extending like branches, hands and fingers shaped like claws, legs covered in tendrils, and feet resembling roots blending into the dry wood, the monster rises from a base of stone bricks, emerging from an ancient well that leads into the depths of the unknown. Just as darkness brings fear of the unknown, Iron Studios proudly brings its first piece inspired by the album art of one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time: the ‘Fear of the Dark Eddie - Iron Maiden - Deluxe Art Scale 1/10’ statue, featuring the eerie zombie mascot of the legendary band inspired by the cover of their ninth studio album.

“After receiving a teaser on World Rock Day, Iron Studios brings its first statue of the Iron Maiden symbol character, expanding its line of music icon-derived franchises. The statue Fear of the Dark Eddie - Iron Maiden - Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 measurements are 12.2 inches (H) x 7.2 inches (W) x 6.3 inches (D) - 1.4 lbs, which ensures an impressive display of the figure in any environment.

“Just like all the other statues manufactured by Iron Studios, the statue Fear Of The Dark Eddie - Iron Maiden - Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 is made with high-quality materials such as Polystone, and may contain parts in resin, PVC, metal, and fabric. In the finishing, the hand-painted statue ensures a unique and exclusive artistic touch to satisfy any collector.”