IRON MAIDEN Kicks Off Brazilian Tour In Curitiba; Fan-Filmed Video

Iron Maiden began their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast Brazilian tour Saturday night, August 27th, at Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be enjoyed below.

The setlist featured the following 15 songs:

"Senjutsu"

"Stratego"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Revelations"

"Blood Brothers"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

"The Trooper"

"The Clansman"

"Run To The Hills"

"Aces High"

To view Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule, visit this location.