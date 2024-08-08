IRON MAIDEN - Limited Edition "Best Of Eddie" 3 Oz Silver Coin Available In November

Parthava Coin has announced the November release of the new Iron Maiden "Best Of Eddie" 3 Oz Silver Coin.

A message states: "The wait is over! Introducing the first-ever 3 Oz Silver Coin in the Iron Maiden series, celebrating the Best of Eddie. This 2024 coin showcases the iconic mascot in stunning Ultra High Relief with a Dark Black Proof finish. Limited to just 666 pieces worldwide!"

To pre-order and view more photos of the coin, head to Parthava Coin.