IRON MAIDEN Pay Tribute To PAUL DI'ANNO - "Paul's Contribution Was Immense And Helped Set Us On The Path We Have Been Travelling As A Band For Almost Five Decades"

Iron Maiden have paid tribute to their former vocalist, Paul Di'Anno, as news came down this morning that the legendary metal singer has passed away.

Says Iron Maiden: "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."

“It’s just so sad he’s gone,” comments Steve Harris. “I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate ⚒⚒.”

Maiden adds: "We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul."

Di’Anno's manager, Stjepan Juras, issued the following statement this morning:

"On behalf of his family, I am very sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers. Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

In 2024 he published his new album with the band Warhorse, and only few month later his retrospective album. His first career retrospective album, The Book Of The Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

I was so proud to call him my friend and I ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory."

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Paul's family, friends and fans.

A statement from his record label BraveWords Records reads:

“As huge and lifelong fans of Paul Di’Anno’s musical legacy, It was an honor to work with Paul on the Warhorse album for BraveWords Records, we are extremely saddened to hear of his passing, Paul will remain a true legend in the world of heavy metal.”

