IRON MAIDEN - Pro-Shot Video Of Rock Am Ring 2014 Show Surfaces On YouTube
July 20, 2024, 32 minutes ago
YouTube user Anderson soon has shared pro-shot video of Iron Maiden performing at Rock Am Ring 2014 in Nürburg, Germany. CHeck out the full show below.
Setlist:
"Moonchild"
"Can I Play With Madness"
"The Prisoner"
"2 Minutes to Midnight"
"Revelations"
"The Trooper"
"The Number of the Beast"
"Phantom of the Opera"
"Run to the Hills"
"Wasted Years"
"Seventh Son of a Seventh Son"
"Wrathchild"
"Fear of the Dark"
"Iron Maiden"
Encore:
"Aces High"
"The Evil That Men Do"
"Sanctuary"
