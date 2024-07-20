IRON MAIDEN - Pro-Shot Video Of Rock Am Ring 2014 Show Surfaces On YouTube

YouTube user Anderson soon has shared pro-shot video of Iron Maiden performing at Rock Am Ring 2014 in Nürburg, Germany. CHeck out the full show below.

Setlist:

"Moonchild"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"The Prisoner"

"2 Minutes to Midnight"

"Revelations"

"The Trooper"

"The Number of the Beast"

"Phantom of the Opera"

"Run to the Hills"

"Wasted Years"

"Seventh Son of a Seventh Son"

"Wrathchild"

"Fear of the Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Aces High"

"The Evil That Men Do"

"Sanctuary"

When we thought that nothing could surprise us anymore in the heavy metal world, a 'miracle' happened recently in Zagreb! Iron Maiden icons Paul Di'Anno and Bruce Dickinson met for the first time and had a friendly chat right in Croatia. New video from the meeting can be viewed below: