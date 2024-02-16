IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON - "The First Words Out Of My Gobby Mouth Were: ‘Of Course We Are Better Than METALLICA!’”

In a new interview with Louder Sound, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson spoke about his upcoming solo album The Mandrake Project, his past solo material, and returning to Maiden in 1999.

On his return to Maiden in ’99, Bruce responded to a comment that they probably needed him back saying, “Probably. But there was no point in saying that, because it would have sounded like sour grapes. What I said was: ‘We will sweep away the past by doing an amazing future.’ Though the first words out of my gobby mouth were: ‘Of course we are better than Metallica!’ People said: ‘You can’t say that.’ I said: ‘I just did.’ Then they started going: ‘Maybe he’s right.’

Bruce went on to say, “You’ve got to have that attitude, though. It’s like Mick Jagger didn’t get to be Mick Jagger by sitting there going [apologetically]: ‘Oh, we’re quite good, you know, we’re almost as good as The Beatles.’ I also told them that we are not to just do ‘greatest hits’ albums, we are going to do a new album and it will be fucking great. And it was. Brave New World [in 2000] really delivered. So suddenly we’re off to the races again.

Dickinson, will release his first solo album in 19 years, The Mandrake Project, on March 1 via BMG worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s seventh solo album. Pre-order here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

