IRON MAIDEN's "Fear Of The Dark" Performed On Double Neck Ukulele By THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Classical guitar virtuoso, Thomas Zwijsen, has released an acoustic fingerstyle 12-string ukulele cover of Iron Maiden's "Fear Of The Dark". Watch the performance below.

A message states: "'Fear Of The Dark' (written by Steve Harris) was released in 1992 on the Fear Of The Dark album and became one of Iron Maiden's biggest live hits, often featured on live releases such as Rock In Rio, Flight 666, En Vivo, Live At Donington and more. It also became Thomas' most popular guitar arrangement. This arrangement aims to include vocal melodies, guitar, bass, some drums and even guitar solos at the same time. It's performed on the Hydra Double Neck Ukulele by Ortega Guitars."

Zwijsen previously released the video below, performing a classical acoustic fingerstyle solo guitar cover of Helloween's "Power".