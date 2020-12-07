IRON MAIDEN's "Out Of The Silent Planet" Gets Acoustic Treatment From Guitarist THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic classical fingerstyle guitar cover of Iron Maiden's "Out Of The Silent Planet", from the band's 2000-released album, Brave New World.

"Maiden Voyage" is a new original composition by Zwijsen, performed on his signature acoustic guitar. This new original song song holds elements of classical music, baroque, impressionistic, flamenco and heavy metal. Tabs and video lessons of this song are available at this location.