IRON MAIDEN's Steve Harris, Manager Rod Smallwood Reunite With Former Singer PAUL DI'ANNO In Croatia; Longer Video Posted
May 24, 2022, 16 minutes ago
On May 22 when Iron Maiden launched their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour in Zagreb, Croatia, bassist Steve Harris and former singer Paul Di'Anno reunited for the first in time years. A longer video has been posted with Di’Anno meeting with bassist Steve Harris and band manager Rod Smallwood. Di'Anno sang on Iron Maiden's legendary first two albums, Iron Maiden and Killers. Di'Anno has spent the last few months in the Croatian capital receiving lymphatic drainage treatment ahead of upcoming knee surgery.
Iron Maiden has uploaded a pair of brief video clips from the show. Check out "Meet Samurai Eddie" and "Thank You Zagreb":
Maiden's 15 song setlist in Croatia was as follows:
"Senjutsu"
"Stratego"
"The Writing On The Wall"
"Revelations"
"Blood Brothers"
"Sign Of The Cross"
"Flight Of Icarus"
"Fear Of The Dark"
"Hallowed Be Thy Name"
"The Number Of The Beast"
"Iron Maiden"
"The Trooper"
"The Clansman"
"Run To The Hills"
"Aces High"
"Senjutsu" live:
"Stratego" live:
"The Writing On The Wall" live:
"Run To The Hills" live:
The Legacy Of The Beast tour production and set list is inspired by Maiden’s award-winning free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms.
Confirmed tour dates are listed below:
May
24 - Belgrade, Serbia - Stark Arena
26 - Bucharest, Romania - Romexpo Open Air
31 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgirio Arena
June
2 - Riga, Latvia - Riga Arena
4 - Hyvinkää, Finland - Rockfest
7 - Budapest, Hungary - Groupama Arena
11 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival
13 - Belfast, UK - Belsonic Festival
16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sinobo Stadium
23 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival
26 - Paris, France - La Defense Arena
27 - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome
30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
July
2 - Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieStadion
4 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne
7 - Bologna, Italy - Sonic Park
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen
10 - Wiener Neustadt, Austria - Stadium Open-Air
13 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec
16 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
20 - Bremen, Germany - Bürgerweide
22 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
24 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium
31 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio Nacional
August
27 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminski
30 - Ribeirão Preto, Brazil - Arena Eurobike
September
2 - Rio de Janerio, Brazil - Rock In Rio
4 - São Paulo, Brazil - Estádio do Morumbi
7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
15 - Tulsa, OK - Bok Center
17 - Denver, CO, Usa - Ball Arena
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre
21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
22 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
October
3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre
12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre
15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
17 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena