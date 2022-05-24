IRON MAIDEN's Steve Harris, Manager Rod Smallwood Reunite With Former Singer PAUL DI'ANNO In Croatia; Longer Video Posted

On May 22 when Iron Maiden launched their 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour in Zagreb, Croatia, bassist Steve Harris and former singer Paul Di'Anno reunited for the first in time years. A longer video has been posted with Di’Anno meeting with bassist Steve Harris and band manager Rod Smallwood. Di'Anno sang on Iron Maiden's legendary first two albums, Iron Maiden and Killers. Di'Anno has spent the last few months in the Croatian capital receiving lymphatic drainage treatment ahead of upcoming knee surgery.

Iron Maiden has uploaded a pair of brief video clips from the show. Check out "Meet Samurai Eddie" and "Thank You Zagreb":

Maiden's 15 song setlist in Croatia was as follows:

"Senjutsu"

"Stratego"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Revelations"

"Blood Brothers"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

"The Trooper"

"The Clansman"

"Run To The Hills"

"Aces High"

"Senjutsu" live:

"Stratego" live:

"The Writing On The Wall" live:

"Run To The Hills" live:

The Legacy Of The Beast tour production and set list is inspired by Maiden’s award-winning free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms.

Confirmed tour dates are listed below:

May

24 - Belgrade, Serbia - Stark Arena

26 - Bucharest, Romania - Romexpo Open Air

31 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgirio Arena

June

2 - Riga, Latvia - Riga Arena

4 - Hyvinkää, Finland - Rockfest

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Groupama Arena

11 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival

13 - Belfast, UK - Belsonic Festival

16 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sinobo Stadium

23 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival

26 - Paris, France - La Defense Arena

27 - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome

30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

July

2 - Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieStadion

4 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

7 - Bologna, Italy - Sonic Park

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter Wasen

10 - Wiener Neustadt, Austria - Stadium Open-Air

13 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec

16 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

20 - Bremen, Germany - Bürgerweide

22 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium

24 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium

31 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio Nacional

August

27 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminski

30 - Ribeirão Preto, Brazil - Arena Eurobike

September

2 - Rio de Janerio, Brazil - Rock In Rio

4 - São Paulo, Brazil - Estádio do Morumbi

7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

15 - Tulsa, OK - Bok Center

17 - Denver, CO, Usa - Ball Arena

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

22 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

October

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre

12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre

15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

17 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena